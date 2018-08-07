South Central claims provincial title

The boys are ready to represent Manitoba on their home field.

Team South Central will be Manitoba’s representative while playing hosts of the U-15 AAA Western Canada Baseball Championships in Winkler August 16-19 after the team’s 6-4 win over North Winnipeg to capture the title at the Baseball Manitoba Provincial Championships held over the weekend in Winnipeg.

South Central went 3-1 through the round robin at Optimist Park in Winnipeg. The boys from Carman, Rosenort, Winkler, Morden, Altona, and the Dominion City came away with a big victory in their first match beating BoniVital 9-8 to open the weekend. The next match was against Pembina Hills and South Central made no mistake walking away with a 10-0 shutout victory to advance to 2-0. The boys then squeaked another 1-0 victory out of Carillon early Saturday morning before eventually falling 12-2 to North Winnipeg.

South Central received a bye to the semifinal where they met up with South Winnipeg. The boys put together another stellar outing and advanced to the provincial championship final with a 4-2 victory. North Winnipeg was next and the boys made no mistake, locking in the provincial title with a 6-4 win. Since South Central is the host of the Westerns one more match was played to determine the second representative from Manitoba and South Winnipeg came away as the winner.

Carman player Slade Sotheran and his teammates have also booked a spot at the Baseball Canada National Championships in Oshawa, Ont., from August 23 to 26.