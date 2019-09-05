Soccer players showcase their skills in Carman for MB Games 2020

Soccer players from around Manitoba descended on Carman for a soccer festival put on by Manitoba Soccer in preparation for next year’s Manitoba Games in Dauphin.

Over 270 boys and girls born between 2007 and 2008 from Flin Flon, Thompson, Creighton Sask, Kenora and all over the province made the trip to showcase their skills. There were also a few ‘09 and ‘06 born players but mostly 07-08. It was part of the first identification phase for the Manitoba Games.

Organizers of the festival were impressed with Carman’s soccer facility and were glad so many soccer players made the trip out with their families.

The next festival for players won’t begin until spring of 2020.