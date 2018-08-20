Soccer academy looking to return to Carman

With enough interest a familiar soccer camp could return to Carman, Man., this winter as William Hoogerdijk with the Pembina Valley Panthers is getting is winter soccer academy up and running for the seventh year.

“I used to run a camp in Carman but the numbers have since dropped but if we could get those totals back up I’d love to set something up,” said Hoogerdijk. “We have a great set of coaches working with me, very highly qualified, knowledgeable and very passionate about the game, and they’re excellent working with the kids.”

The camp starts in the first week of October and with enough players registered from the Carman/RM of Dufferin area, Hoogerdijk would look into renting space for the camp in the area. The camp currently runs out of Schanzenfeld just south of Winkler.

“Once you get into rural Manitoba there aren’t a lot of turf fields for us to use so we’ve been using the school for the seven years now,” he adds. “Parents will wonder if we break into teams and if there are games or those kinds of things. It’s not that we don’t do those things, we consider ourselves a real training academy so we do a lot of work on skills, learning, and endurance training to help get the athletes to the next level.”

The camp is for players aged 6-15 and skillsets range from beginner to provincial team players. It’s a great way to get a player’s skill up to the next level through support and training from experienced soccer specialists.

Ball handling, striking, passing, and the mental side of the game all get a workout at the camp. Eventually, the groups will break up and scrimmage, or play small games, but usually, the players will have to show off their new found skills during the match if they want to win according to Hoogerdijk.

Get in touch with Hoogerdijk at pvpsocceracademy@gmail.com to express interest.