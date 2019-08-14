Seniors take to the links in Carman

The Carman Curling and Golf Club hosted 96 golfers in the Senior Men’s and Women’s Annual Tournament on August 8.

Dean North, the General Manager and Golf Pro, said this is the first time the Men’s and Women’s Tournaments were held together.

“We’ve got (some) couples out there playing together, which is great,” North said.

By combining the two tournaments, North said a few more people participated with the hopes that it grows.

“We’d love to have 144 golfers, which is a full shotgun tournament,” North said. He hopes the word about the tournament will spread.

In previous years, before the Men’s and Women’s were put together, North said the attendance was around 60 golfers between both tournaments, with this year’s bringing significantly more golfers.