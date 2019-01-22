SEMHL Update

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League 2018-19 Regular Season is winding down with most teams having less than five games remaining before the playoff deadline.

The Carman Beavers have clawed their way back into the first place position after winning seven straight games going back to December 15, 2018. The team’s biggest challenge of 2019 was a match against the, at the time, first place Portage Islanders where Carman came away with a 6-3 win and the top position of the league standings.

The Portage Islanders have lost their last two and sit one point back of the Beavers, but Carman holds a game in hand over both the Islanders and the Redskins. Portage and Morden are tied in the second spot with 23 points to Carman’s 24, as both clubs have identical records at 11-5-1.

The Warren Mercs are also in the mix for the top spot with 22 points on the season. The team sits 11-4-0, and with a couple of games in hand could easily climb a spot or two before the playoffs get going. The standings start to space out after the Mercs as Altona sits fifth with 14 points, the Hawks are in sixth with 8 points and Winkler is in last place with just two wins this season.

The Wednesday, January 23 game between the Notre Dame Hawks and Winkler Royals has been rescheduled to tonight at 8 p.m. That makes three SEMHL games happening this evening as Winkler is in Notre Dame, Warren visits the Maroons in Altona, and the Carman Beavers are in Morden taking on the Redskins.

All three games start at 8 p.m.