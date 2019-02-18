SEMHL playoffs stretch on; More awards handed out

The first round is going the distance in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League playoffs as the Portage Islanders and Notre Dame Hawks are going to a deciding final fifth game while the Morden Redskins have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Altona Maroons with back-to-back wins.

The Islanders took Game 1 of their series before dropping the next two to the Hawks. Saturday the Islanders didn’t let up and came away with a 7-2 win over Notre Dame to even the series at 2-2. Game 5 is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Portage la Prairie. Each team has won a game at home and on the road.

The Redskins fell 7-2 in their opening match to the Maroons before storming back to win the next two. Morden took Game 2 by a score of 5-4 in overtime before dropping the Maroons 6-3 on home ice Saturday night. The Redskins and Maroons are back on the ice Tuesday night in Altona. The game gets going at 8 p.m.

The Carman Beavers and Warren Mercs await their opponents in the second round. The Beavers were awarded a bye while the Mercs took out the Winkler Royals in three games. The Beavers will face the lowest-seeded winning team while the other series victor will face Warren.

More awards

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League handed out a few more league awards over the past week.

Congratulations to league MVP and scoring champion Mike Rey of the Morden Redskins. Rey finished the regular season with 33 goals and 26 assists in just 17 games played to take to the top spot. He was presented with his award at the Redskins’ home playoff match.

Portage Islanders’ forward Derrick Brooks was named the SEMHL’s Rookie of the Year. The Portage la Prairie native led all Islander scorers thanks to his 42 points (23G-19A—42) in 20 games, which is good enough to land him in a tie for fifth in league scoring.