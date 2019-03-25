SEMHL final comes down to 1 game

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League playoffs have officially gone the distance as the Morden Redskins and the Warren Mercs are off to Game 7 of the SEMHL Championship Final.

The teams have traded wins throughout the series with both picking up victories on home and away ice. The Mercs took a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1 in Warren. The Redskins evened the series 1-1 with a 3-2 victory on home ice on Saturday, March 16.

Game 3 was a blowout when the Mercs took down the Redskins 6-1 in Game 3 as the series shifted back to Warren. Again, Morden bounced back in Game 4, winning 4-2 to tie the series at 2. The Redskins enjoyed their first lead of the best-of-seven series after Game 5 when Morden won 5-2 in Warren before the Mercs tied the series at 3 in Game 6 with a 5-4 overtime win in Morden.

Game 7 goes Tuesday night in Warren. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. The winner will be declared the SEMHL Champions.