SEMHL All-Stars announced during playoff stretch

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League’s All-Star teams were announced this week.

Carman Beavers forward Jake Dudar and goaltender Steve Christie were named to the SEMHL First Team All-Stars along with Dane Crowley of Altona, Travis Bobbee with Warren, and Morden Redskins forwards Mike Rey and Tyler Grove.

Three Beavers made it on the second team All-Stars as well. Defenceman Mitch O’Brien is joined by forwards Mark Owen and Aaron Lewadniuk. The trio is joined by three Portage Islanders including goaltender Riley Sveistrup, defender Tyler Harland and forward Derek Brooks round out the second team line-up.

Votes have also been counted and teams will be handing out various league awards at their home playoff games. Notre Dame Hawks’ Steve Clark was the first to be recognized as he was awarded the leagues Most Sportsmanlike Player trophy at Game 2 of the Hawks/Islanders series.

The SEMHL playoffs are fully underway with one series already in the books. The Warren Mercs took out the Winkler Royals in three straight games to advance to the second round of the playoffs where the Carman Beavers wait comfortably thanks to the bye they received after finishing first during the regular season.

The Portage Islanders and Notre Dame Hawks are tied at 1-1 in the best-of-five series. The Hawks bounced back to take down the Islanders in Game 2 Tuesday night. Game three is set for Friday in Portage la Prairie with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

The Morden Redskins and Altona Maroons are on the ice tonight for Game 2 of their best-of-five series. The Maroons took game one 7-2. Tonight’s game gets going at 8 p.m.