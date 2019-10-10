PVMHA female hockey update

This past Saturday, October 5, Pembina Valley Minor Hockey Association hosted the 1st Regional ESSO Fun Day as part of the World Girls Ice Hockey Weekend.

With 164 Female athletes ranging from ages 6-12 from across the region, and each association in Pembina Valley was well represented. Morden Access Event Centre was a busy place to be as the Girls checked in in the morning, were given a toque from Hockey Canada and then off they went to participate in a tournament, dry-land, stick handling development, and poster making. In the afternoon, the Pembina Valley U18 AAA Pembina Valley Hawks greeted the Girls and signed autographs. The day ended with a Pizza Party and the U18 Female Hawks Home Opener.

This event was open to all girls, which was made possible by PVMHA, Morden Minor Hockey, Hockey Manitoba, Hockey Canada, ESSO, ActionPlus Photo, Pembina Co-op, Red River Mutual Insurance, U18 Nationals Committee, Born To Play Female Skills and Development Hockey School and Harvest Health and Fitness.

PV Female Hockey is well underway planning the season and teams are being formed with practices to start this month, and games shortly after. There will be 33 (possibly 34) Teams rostered and playing within Pembina Valley this year. Our Novice teams are sponsored by Red River Mutual, and will be sporting the provided jerseys.

The girls can attend two jamborees, one in Plum Coulee and one in Manitou. Registration is now open at www.pembinavalleymha.com under the Female Hockey tab. Atom has grown in size this year up two teams from last year. Peewees have eight teams, up from last year’s three teams. There will be lots of development opportunities for this group with the sessions from The Rink, and the Hockey Manitoba Prospect program.

The four U16 teams will be playing out of Manitou, St. Claude, MacDonald and Altona. The U18 Regional Team will be hosted out of Miami Minor Hockey and playing in the Rural Manitoba Hockey League. Both U16 and U18’s will have Provincial team evaluations held in November in Miami. Girls wishing to participate can sign up on the Pembina Valley website.

Pembina Valley Bantam AAA Hawks have started their season. This is their first season as a single rostered team, playing in the Winnipeg League. They will have their Home Opener, October 19 in Carman.

Pembina Valley U18 AAA Female Hawks Hosted their first Future Hawks of the season this past Saturday. Chloe Grenier and Emma Durand of Notre Dame were selected as guests to participate in Warm-up and O’ Canada.

Cora Fijala (Manitou), Tessa Odell (Glenora) Abbi Conrad (Swan Lake) and Quinn McLaren (Roland) have been selected as the Hawks Leadership team. To Follow Female Hockey in our Region, visit PVMHA Female Hockey on Facebook or Instagram