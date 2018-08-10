Pre-season training camp approaching

It is one of the signs that hockey season is bearing down on players and parents around the region.

The end of the month marks the time to dust off the skates and get back in the game as Carman Dufferin Recreation once again offers their Pre-Season Hockey Camp from August 27-31 at the Carman Dufferin Arena and spots are filling up quick for the four-day training camp.

“The camp was started four years ago when Carman Dufferin Rec. hired a few other former hockey players and teachers to come in and we’ve continued it over the past few years for them,” said Barry Lewis, head coach of the conditioning and development camp. “Carman is a good hockey community and it always goes over well and it’s something the players look forward to before every hockey season gets going.”

The camp is offered to boys and girls 6 to 17 years old with three different groups taking part in on-ice and off-ice activities. Players are divided up by age and skill level, which helps the teachers and coaches on the ice work on certain skillsets players may need help developing. Goalie coaches will also be on had to help with players looking for help between the pipes.

“We try to work on everything when we’re on the ice. We are out there twice a day and then the kids have some off-ice learning,” Lewis said. “It’s a full day, and that allows us to deal with all aspects of the game like skill, conditioning, positional play, and of course fun is number one. We’ve had some good people involved over the years, which is why I think it’s been pretty successful over the years.”

There are still a few openings in different age groups at the camp. The youngest group is filling up quickly but there are some positions available. Check with Carman Dufferin Recreation to register.