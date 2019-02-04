Pembina Valley snags wins in MMHL and MFMHL

The Pembina Valley Hawks midget clubs were in action over the weekend and the boys went 1-1 in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League while the girls finished with the same record in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League.

The boys were in Kenora for a two-game set with the Thistles. The first game went to the home team as the Thistles beat the Hawks 5-2 to open the series. Tyson Allison scored both Hawks goals back-to-back in the second period in a tough game where the Hawks never really looked their best. Dylan Meilun made 34 saves for the loss between the pipes.

The second game was a much better performance from Pembina Valley as they managed to hold off the Thistles and head home with a 2-1 victory. It took 47 minutes for the Hawks to break a scoreless draw as Riley Goertzen scored with 13 minutes left on the clock in the third to make it 1-0. The Thistles managed to tie the game a little later in the frame but the Hawks answered right back 1 minute later. Andrew Boucher got the game-winner for the Hawks with 4 minutes to go while Brock Moroz made 39 saves for the win.

The Hawks still remain in seventh place in the standings, 5 points back of sixth place Eastman. The Thistles are 11 points back of Pembina Valley in eighth place. Pembina Valley is in Melita Friday night to take on the Southwest Cougars at 7:30 p.m. The team is back in Morden Saturday at 5 p.m. when the boys welcome the Thrashers to Morden.

Girls get two from Interlake

The Lady-Hawks were in action Friday and Saturday as the girls managed to beat Interlake 5-2 Friday before falling 2-0 to Yellowhead Saturday.

Breanna Millions led the way for the Hawks Friday picking up a hat-trick against the Lightning. Keanna Clark and Tessa Odell both scored for the Hawks in the victory as well. Kadynce Romijn was awarded the win in net with 15 saves through the game.

Saturday the Hawks had trouble getting offence mounted against the Chiefs and fell 2-0 to the third-place club. Romijn had a much busier night Saturday against Yellowhead. She made an incredible 38 saves to keep her team in the game from start to finish.

The Pembina Valley Hawks are locked into their position with playoffs looming around the corner. The Hawks sit in seventh place with 19 points, 6 points back of the Central Plains Capitals in sixth place with only two games remaining. The Wildcats are first, the Avros (38 points) sit in second and Yellowhead is in third place with 36 points.

The Hawks finish the regular season with a home-and-home series against the Winnipeg Ice this weekend. The first game is Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg, the second goes Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Morden.