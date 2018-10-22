Pembina Valley Hawks weekend report

The Pembina Valley Hawks were in Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League and Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League action over the weekend as the girls put up two wins in Morden while the boys fell twice in Portage la Prairie.

Ladies sweep homestand

The Hawks were able to get a total of four points in the MFMHL with wins over Eastman (5-3) and the Winnipeg Ice (3-1) Friday and Saturday respectively.

It took a period for the girls to get going Friday night as the score was 0-0 against the Selects after 20 minutes. Pembina Valley forwards Abbi Conrad and Tessa Odell led the way offensively against Eastman as each notched two goals against the Selects. Conrad finished the game with two goals and an assist while Odell had finished with a couple of each. Cora Fijala had the final marker for the Hawks on the night.

The Hawks and Ice also took a period to light the lamp as both teams played tight as to not make the first mistake of the night. The Hawks managed to find the back of the net in the second and take a 2-0 lead into the final frame before adding an insurance marker in the third period. Maiya Aschberg, Cora Fijala, and Tessa Odell were the goal scorers.

Isabell Reutter continues to back-stop the Hawks to victories between the pipes as both Regan Durand and Kadynce Romijn are both rehabbing from injuries suffered early in the year. The goaltender from Grunthal, Man., is now 3-1 during the regular season for the Hawks.

The girls are off until Saturday when they visit the Interlake Lightning in Stonewall at 7 p.m. The Hawks go again Sunday in Morden when Yellowhead stops by for a matinee.

Tough midget showcase

Pembina Valley didn’t fare too well in Portage la Prairie at the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League Showcase hosted by the Central Plains Capitals at Stride Place as the boys were shutout 3-0 Friday night against the Wild before letting a 3-2 lead slip away in the final period against Interlake to fall 5-3 Sunday.

The Hawks put up a valiant effort against the Wild Friday night, and despite the 25 shots and just one power play, the boys couldn’t solve the Winnipeg netminder. Dylan Meilun took the loss in net after allowing three goals on the 34 shots he faced.

Sunday the Hawks came out guns-a-blazing and took a 2-1 lead after the first 20 minutes against Interlake. Tyson Allison and Michael Hlady scored the opening period goals and Jacob Carels made it 3-1 with about five minutes left in the second before the Lightning got within one with a few minutes to play in the frame.

Interlake tied the game early into the third period with a power play marker and things got worse for the Hawks from there as the Lightning scored two more to make it 5-3 and win the game. Brock Moroz took the loss in net with 32 saves.

The boys’ next game is Saturday night when the Bruins visit the Hawks in Morden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. Pembina Valley visits the Eastman Selects in Beausejour, Sunday, at 2 p.m.