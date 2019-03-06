Momentum shifts to Beavers with Game 5 victory

No quit.

It seems the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League Bob Hamm Trophy winner have found their form as the Carman Beavers shut out Morden 8-0 in Game 5 and have outscored the Redskins 16-1 in the last two to bring the best-of-seven series to 3-2 in Morden’s favour with Game six set for Thursday night.

Beavers Mark Owen has six goals in the two games while captain Aaron Lewadniuk has six goals and two assists. Six other Beavers have scored over the last two games to help add to the totals. Carman goaltender Steve Christie has been nearly perfect over the past 120 minutes. He hasn’t allowed a goal for 97 minutes and has stopped 71 shots faced over Games 4 and 5.

Game 6 is Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Morden. The Redskins can eliminate Carman with a victory, but if the Beavers win the series heads back to Carman Saturday night with puck drop at 8 p.m.