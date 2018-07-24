Mike Pritchard Memorial Tournament donates $50,000

Published on: July 24, 2018 | Last Updated: August 1, 2018 4:31 PM EDT

Darren Pritchard, Bob Pritchard, Linda Pritchard and Allen Pritchard presented South Central Cancer Resource Centre board member Cindy Terwin (fourth from left) with a cheque for $40,000 on Sunday, July 22. (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

The 21st annual Mike Pritchard Memorial Golf Tournament raised just over $50,000 for community groups this year.

The tournament drew 195 golfers to the Carman Golf and Curling Club earlier this month, gathering on July 7 for a “great day of golf, entertainment and food from McGee’s Family Restaurant.”

The proceeds from the event were donated over the weekend to the Carman Area Foundation and the South Central Cancer Resource Centre.

The 22nd tournament is already scheduled for July 6, 2019.

Darren Pritchard, Linda Pritchard, Bob Pritchard and Allen Pritchard presented Carman Area Foundation representative Lawrence Dyck (second from left) with a cheque for $10,000. (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

