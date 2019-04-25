Male Hawks hand out season awards

The Pembina Valley Hawks AAA Midget team held their awards banquet recently.

Trent Penner – Winkler – Most Improved Player

Hayden Couling – Pilot Mound – Top Defensive Forward

Campbell Ens – Carman – Defenceman of the Year, Play-Off MVP

Dylan Meilum – Morden – Unsung Hero

Roux Bazin – Treherne – Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Top Scorer

Jacob Carels – Bruxelles – Coach’s Choice

Jeff Andrews and Jeremy Winslow of Morden along with assistant coach Brendan Edie made their AAA Midget Hawks debut this season and managed to get the boys into the postseason.

The Hawks finished the regular season in 7th place in the 13-team Manitoba Midget AAA Hockey League with a 24-18 record before losing to the Yellowhead Chiefs in the first round of playoffs.