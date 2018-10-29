Local runners lead the pack at provincial championship

Published on: October 29, 2018 | Last Updated: October 29, 2018 10:05 PM EDT

The cross country runners pose for a photo before the event. Back Row (Left to right) Luke Phillips, Ethan Clark, Haydn Lysiuk, Marina Gross, Raegan Richard. Front row (left to right) Nate Phillips, Hana Lysiuk. (supplied photo)

Share Adjust Comment Print

Some Carman area runners found some success at the 2018 Chris McCubbins Age Class Cross Country Provincial Championships at Kilcona Park in Winnipeg over the weekend.

Haydn Lysiuk handled the competition in the Midget men’s 3000m with a time of 11:05.10. He finished nearly a full minute ahead of the pack.

Nate Philip’s placed first in the Peewee 2000m well ahead of the competition with a time of 7:56.50. The second place runner finished with a time of 8:21.5.

Nate Phillips ran a great race over the weekend. (supplied photo)

Hana Lysiuk brought home the silver in the Bantam girls 2000m with a time of 8:17.10. Hana stayed in second but managed to close the gap between her and the Leader at the halfway point of the race and missed out on the top spot by 10 seconds.

Marina Gross ran a great race to place second (12:29.9) to Raegan Ricard (12:17.7) of Mariapolis in the Midget women’s 3000m. Gross maintained her close position and Ricard through the race with third place trailing by about 30 seconds.

Carman runner Marina Gross (right) keeping up with first place runner Raeghan Ricard (left). (Supplied photo)

Ethan Clark placed first well ahead of the pack in the Men’s Youth 5K with a time of 17:15.90. Luke Philips finished the race in sixth place with a time of 18:12.80. Clark took the lead a little over halfway through the race while Phillips maintained a steady pace through the race.

All of the runners get their training through Carman mentor Lyle Myers including Reaghan Ricard, who recently began training on her own.

Ethan Clark and Luke Phillips are both heading to the national championship in Kingston, Ontario, on November 24.

Comments