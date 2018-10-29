Local runners lead the pack at provincial championship

Some Carman area runners found some success at the 2018 Chris McCubbins Age Class Cross Country Provincial Championships at Kilcona Park in Winnipeg over the weekend.

Haydn Lysiuk handled the competition in the Midget men’s 3000m with a time of 11:05.10. He finished nearly a full minute ahead of the pack.

Nate Philip’s placed first in the Peewee 2000m well ahead of the competition with a time of 7:56.50. The second place runner finished with a time of 8:21.5.

Hana Lysiuk brought home the silver in the Bantam girls 2000m with a time of 8:17.10. Hana stayed in second but managed to close the gap between her and the Leader at the halfway point of the race and missed out on the top spot by 10 seconds.

Marina Gross ran a great race to place second (12:29.9) to Raegan Ricard (12:17.7) of Mariapolis in the Midget women’s 3000m. Gross maintained her close position and Ricard through the race with third place trailing by about 30 seconds.

Ethan Clark placed first well ahead of the pack in the Men’s Youth 5K with a time of 17:15.90. Luke Philips finished the race in sixth place with a time of 18:12.80. Clark took the lead a little over halfway through the race while Phillips maintained a steady pace through the race.

All of the runners get their training through Carman mentor Lyle Myers including Reaghan Ricard, who recently began training on her own.

Ethan Clark and Luke Phillips are both heading to the national championship in Kingston, Ontario, on November 24.