Local athletes compete at Legion nationals

A few track-and-field athletes from around the region were in action at the 2018 Legion National Youth Track and Field Championships held in Brandon, Man., over the weekend.

“The kids have done a lot of work to get to where they are,” said volunteer coach Lyle Myers. “We usually just train on the roads around town and the athletes will get out twice a day about six days a week. If they’re asking me to train them all I ask is the athletes reach commit to the program to reach their best ability.”

Runners Marina Gross of Carman, Raegan Ricard from Mariapolis, and Elm Creek’s Haydn Lysiuk were all on the track for U-16 events while fellow Elm Creeker Jaylyn Deurbrouck was out for the high-jump competition.

Ricard was in two races, the 1200m and the 800m, where she matched up against fellow runner and teammate Gross. Ricard finished in 14th in the 1200m with a time of 2:24.98 and 15th in the 800 with a time of 2:24.98. Gross took 19th in the 800m with 2:27.66 and she also posted a 6:44.51 in the U-16 2000m for an 11th place finish.

Lysiuk competed in two events and put up strong times in both the 1200m and the 800m. He finished 9th place in both competitions with a 2:08.79 in the 800m and 3:26.22 in the 1200m. Deurbrouck had a strong day at the high-jump event as she finished in 6th overall after clearing 1.55m. She was unable to make it over the 1.58 mark.

Myers adds it’s all about the athletes and he’s always excited to work with young, talented athletes.