JV cougars win home tournament

Carman Collegiate’s junior varsity boys basketball team captured first place in their home tournament over the weekend.

Four of the top five ranked teams in the province were in town for the tournament as the #1 Carman Cougars welcomed Green Valley, Gimli, and Niverville to battle on the courts alongside Margaret Barbour Collegiate Institue (The Pas), Teulon, and Morris.

There were several close games with full pressure defence as teams pursued not only the tournament championship but also the opportunity to better their MHSAA A/AA power ranking amongst the best in the province. Due to school closures on Fri, Feb 8 Treherne was unable to attend leaving only two games for the home team to play out.

The Cougars outscored the Niverville Panthers Saturday morning in the semifinal on route to the afternoon final where they took on #3 ranked Gimli Lakers. It was a tight game as the half time score was deadlocked at 31 points. Readjustments for the Cougars in the second half led to the difference as the Cougars defeated the Lakers 63-46.

Carman Cougars Nate Ens’ 59 points for the day earned him the tournament MVP honours.