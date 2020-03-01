Islanders knock off top seeded Beavers to advance to league final

The Islanders managed to do in just six games what the entire SEMHL needed an entire regular season to accomplish – hand the Beavers four losses.

Jens Meilleur and Derrick Brooks paced the Isle offence with four points each while Jamie Mousseau, Brett Brooks, and Jared Roy chipped in with three points apiece as the Portage Islanders downed the visiting Carman Beavers 7-3 Sunday afternoon at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie to knock off the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League’s top seeded team in six games, winning the best-of-seven semi final four games to two.

Derrick Brooks struck for a pair of goals to stake the Islanders to an early two goal lead but the Beavers answered back late in the frame. Darren Bestland got the visitors on the board at the 14:24 mark of the first before team captain Aaron Lewadniuk found the back of the net to pull even after twenty minutes of play.

Meilleur put the Islanders back ahead early in the second with a short handed marker and Roy scored soon after to restore the host’s two goal advantage. Brett Brooks scored his first of two on the night later in the frame to put the Dogs up three but Braedan Beernaerts got one back for the Beavers before the end of the second on a Carman man advantage to cut the Islander lead to two.

The Islanders stifled any hope of a Beaver comeback early in the third when Meilleur connected with Brett Brooks on a centering pass and Brooks made no mistake, beating Beaver goalie Steve Christie to restore the home team’s three goal advantage. Derrick Brooks converted on a Isles power play late in the third to round out the scoring.

Ryan Person made 36 saves in the win while Carman’s Christie also turned aside 36 shots, but in a losing effort.

The Islanders eliminate the Beavers in six games to advance to the SEMHL final, where they await the winner of Tuesday’s series deciding game between Warren and Altona.