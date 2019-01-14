Hawks' weekend report

The Pembina Valley Hawks were in action over the weekend in both the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League (MMHL) and the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League (MFMHL) and the boys managed a win while the girls went 0-2.

The Hawks had a busy weekend on the road in the MMHL. Up first were the Brandon Wheat Kings and the boys fought hard to the final whistle but lost a close 2-1 contest Saturday in Brandon. Andrew Boucher scored the Hawks’ lone goal in the loss early in the third period. The game-winner came a few minutes later when the Wheat Kings scored on the power play.

Sunday the Hawks were in Dauphin taking on the Parkland Rangers and the lads came away with a 5-3 win and a big two points. The Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to even-strength goals from Tyson Allison and Michael Hlady. The Rangers cut the lead in half a few minutes later before Roux Bazin popped in the Hawks third goal of the night to make it 3-1.

Parkland scored the only goal in the second to climb within one, and would eventually tie the game up halfway through the final frame. That deadlock only lasted 30 seconds as Allison would score his second of the night to put the Hawks up by one. Hlady added another marker with 98 seconds remaining in regulation. Brock Moroz notched the win Sunday against the Rangers while Dylan Meilun took the loss Saturday against the Wheat Kings.

The Winnipeg Thrashers are in Morden Saturday for an evening game with the Hawks. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. The boys visit Interlake in Teulon Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The female midget Hawks have struggled their last few games and are now 0-4-1 in their last five MFMHL games after losing twice over the weekend.

The Hawks fell 2-1 to Interlake Saturday. The game was tight all the way through at 1-1 into the final 10 minutes of regulation. The Lightning’s perseverance paid off late when they found the back of the net with just 13 seconds remaining to lock in the victory. Maiya Aschberg scored the lone goal for the Hawks in the loss.

Sunday the Hawks were in Winnipeg to face the Avros and couldn’t find a way to keep the heavy-hitting Winnipeg team off the board and fell 3-1. Cora Fijala scored the girls’ only goal of the night with Tessa Odell picking up the assist on the play.

The ladies are out of Canada this weekend as the Hawks make the trip to Arlington, Virginia, for the 2019 JWHL Challenge Cup. The girls first game is Thursday evening and the girls won’t be returning home until after the weekend.

Team Manitoba bound

Pembina Valley Hawks captain Kaila Powell’s been having a strong season for her club and the scouts have noticed as she’s been selected to be a representative for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Games in Red Deer, Atla.

Powell currently sits with 2 goals and 9 assists for 11 points this season in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League and 3G and 14A overall this season including tournament and exhibition play.

She’ll be suiting up for Team Manitoba at the Canada Games February 15 to March 2, 2019, in Red Deer.