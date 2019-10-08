Hawks Report: Girls slide to bottom, boys rising up

The Pembina Valley Hawks are at opposite ends of the standings in their respective leagues after a couple of weeks of action in the Manitoba U-18 AAA Hockey League and the Manitoba Female U-18 AAA Hockey League as the boys sit 4-1 in third place while the girls are 0-2 and at the bottom of the standings.

The Hawks fell behind 3-0 in the first period to the powerhouse Winnipeg Avros to open the Female U-18 regular season Saturday evening. The girls managed to find their form after the first and were able to find the back of the net twice, matching the Avros total over two periods to reach the 5-3 final. Hawks’ Tessa Odell finished with both goals for Pembina Valley.

Sunday saw a tighter battle by the Hawks but the girls still fell 4-3 to the Winnipeg Ice in Winnipeg. The Hawks were down 3-1 heading into the final frame when the girls managed to climb back with a strong push-back to make it 4-3. Abbi Conrad led Pembina Valley with two goals. Anika Braun added one to the scoresheet as well.

The losses put the Hawks in last place at 0-2. Eastman sits first at 3-1, Winnipeg Ice are second and undefeated at 3-0, the Yellowhead Chiefs and Winnipeg Avros both sit 2-1.

The Hawks are back on the ice Sunday when the Yellowhead Chiefs visit Morden for an 11:45 a.m. match-up.

Pembina Valley had a strong start to the year in the Manitoba U-18 AAA Hockey League going 3-0 to open things up before dropping their first match Saturday to the Winnipeg Bruins. The boys did bounce back with another victory Sunday when the Hawks dropped Southwest 4-2.

Saturday was a tight game that saw the Hawks jump out to a 1-0 lead after the first period thanks to a goal from William Irvine. The Hawks extended their lead early in the second with Andrew Boucher’s third goal of the years. After that it was all Winnipeg. The Bruins scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead into the final period. Pembina Valley’s Justin Keck tied the game with 10 minutes to play but the Bruins added the game-winner with four minutes left in regulation to seal their victory.

The boys got back on track Sunday with a hot start against the Southwest Cougars. Trent Crane and Andrew Boucher each scored to get the Hawks out front 2-0 three minutes into the first period. Southwest would push back and score a goal of their own later in the frame. William Irvine notched the only goal of the second period to give Pembina Valley a 3-1 lead heading into the final 20 minutes. Southwest would climb within one but an empty-net goal from Michael Hlady was the final nail in the coffin.

The Winnipeg Wild sit first place at a perfect 4-0. The Winnipeg Thrashers are 4-1 along with the Pembina Valley Hawks. Yellowhead is also undefeated in regulation and sit in fourth place at 3-0-1. Interlake and Central Plains both are tied at 3-1 records.

The Hawks are back on the ice Saturday when the Hawks face off against the Cougars for a rematch in Souris. The boys are in Brandon Sunday afternoon.