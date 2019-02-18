Hawks report: Girls close to grounding Avros; Boys steal point

The Pembina Valley Hawks are looking to play spoiler in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League playoffs as the girls have put together two overtime wins to take a 2-1 lead over the second-seeded Winnipeg Avros in the teams’ best-of-five MFMHL quarterfinal series.

“We’re the underdogs with less pressure, and I don’t know if that is giving the girls an extra motivator, but we’ve been playing really sound hockey,” said female midget Hawks head coach, Shanley Peters. “The systems are just like we want them. We haven’t got down on ourselves when we’ve been losing in both games that we won. We were down 2-0 in the first 10 minutes in Friday’s game and Sunday, we were down 1-0 and tied it with 2 minutes left.”

The Hawks were down 2-0 after 20 but righted the ship and slowly started chipping away at the Winnipeg defence while keeping the high flying offence off the board. Defender Kendall Manness scored the game-tying goal Friday night after Tessa Odell scored the Hawks first.

“The girls are not quitting and pushing hard to find a way to win,” said Peters. “It’s a lot of fun to see and watch as the girls are seeing everything connecting. It’s been a bit of a frustrating year for them and at the end of the day it’s playoffs that matter, and it seems we’ve been able to put everything together now at the perfect time.”

Zoey Pearce scored both overtime winning goals for the Hawks in back to back games. Goaltender Kadynce Romijn picked up both wins for the Hawks after falling 3-2 in Game 1 where she made 38 saves.

Game 4 is set for Tuesday night in Morden at 7 p.m.

Boys get 1 point from Chiefs

The Pembina Valley Hawks managed to steal a point from second place Yellowhead over the weekend when the boys lost both games for a two-game set to the Chiefs in Morden with the Hawks falling in overtime in the first to earn one point in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League.

The Hawks were down 3-1 after the first 20 minutes in the opening game of the set. The next three goals were from the Hawks but they couldn’t hold onto the lead as the Chiefs tied the game with four minutes left before Yellowhead ended the game in overtime after the Hawks couldn’t get the job done on the powerplay 20 seconds into the extra frame.

Sunday’s game was forgettable. The Hawks fell 10-0 to the Chiefs to end the weekend.

The Hawks are back in MMHL action Wednesday night when the boys make the trip to Winnipeg to take on the Bruins, who sit seven points back of the Hawks in eighth place. Both teams have three games left this season.

The Hawks final home game of the regular season is Saturday when the Hawks welcome Southwest to Morden at 8 p.m.