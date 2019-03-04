Hawks Report: Boys down 2-0 to Chiefs

The Pembina Valley Hawks are down 2-0 to Yellowhead in their Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League best-of-five quarterfinal series after an overtime loss in Game 1 and a 6-3 loss Sunday night in Morden.

The Hawks managed to push Game 1 to extra time. The boys were down 2-1 after the first 20 minutes but managed to tie it up at 2-2 before the third. The Chiefs again took the lead halfway through the period but the Hawks persevered to again tie the game up with four minutes left on the clock. The Chiefs only needed 3:47 to close out the Hawks and take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 started a lot different as the Hawks used their home crowd to power them to a 1-0 lead after the first. The boys didn’t stop there as they managed to put two more in the back of the net in the first half of the second. From there it was all Yellowhead, as the Chiefs scored six unanswered goals to win Game 2.

The Hawks and Chiefs are back on the ice Tuesday night when Pembina Valley makes the trip out to Shoal Lake for Game 3. The Chiefs lead the series 2-0 and could sweep the Hawks and advance to the semifinal with a win.