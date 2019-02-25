Hawks report: Avros cruise to second round; Boys set for Yellowhead

One team’s postseason has ended while another is just beginning.

The Pembina Valley Hawks lost 6-1 in Game 5 of their Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League best-of-five playoff series with the Winnipeg Avros to close out the girls’ year after holding a 2-1 series lead while the boys’ postseason in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League begins Friday night in Shoal Lake.

The girls led their series with the Avros 2-1 after a couple of huge overtime wins. Seventh place Pembina Valley looked like they had the second-seeded team down and out and almost closed the series out in Game 4 when the Hawks took the Winnipeg club to overtime for a third straight game. Mikaylie Bibault and Abbi Conrad had the Hawks markers through two periods while Regan Durand and Kadynce Romijn both played a part in getting the club to overtime.

That was the moment the series changed as the Avros only needed 1:05 to tie the series 2-2 and continued to hold all the momentum in the series, winning Game 5 to advance to the second round.

The Pembina Valley Hawks finished the MFMHL 2018-19 season 8-16-4 record and two playoff victories. The girls were also involved in more than a few tournaments and exhibition matches amounting to a season with over 60 games played.

Hawks Breanna Millions, Maiya Aschberg, Kaila Powell and Keanna Clark are graduating from the Pembina Valley Hawks system in 2019.

Hawks (7) vs. Chiefs (2)

The Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League regular season came to a close over the weekend and the Pembina Valley Hawks finished in seventh place with 54 points (24-18-6) and are up against the Yellowhead Chief (37-9-2) in the first round of the playoffs.

The teams met four times this season and three of the contests were decided in extra time. The Hawks were able to get a full win to open the season series against the Chiefs but Yellowhead took the next three, including a 10-0 thumping a couple of weeks ago in Morden.

The Hawks won their final game of the season Sunday when the boys took out sixth place Eastman 4-3 in extra time to end a four-game losing streak. The Yellowhead Chiefs won their final four games heading into the post season, two of which came over the Hawks on the road.

The Hawks are going to rely on strong goaltending from both Dylan Meilun (13-12-1) and Brock Moroz (11-10-1) who finished with similar stats to end the season. Meilun finished with a 3.39 goal against average (GAA) and a .914 save-percent to Moroz’s 3.94 GAA and .892 save-percent.

Up front, Roux Bazin led the Hawks with the hot stick scoring 30 goals and 17 assists through the regular season through 42 games played. Tyson Allison put up 42 points in 38 games played and hasn’t played since the Hawks 5-4 overtime loss to Yellowhead.

Yellowhead’s Jake Poole is almost a 2-point per game player and finished the year with 81 points in 48 games played. He finished the year fifth in league scoring and isn’t expected to slow down in the postseason.

Game 1 of the series is set for Friday night in Shoal Lake with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. The rest of the series dates are:

Game 2 –Sunday, March 3 (Morden)

Game 3 – Tuesday, March 5 (Shoal Lake)

Game 4 – Thursday, March 7 (Morden)

Game 5 – Saturday, March 9 (Shoal Lake)