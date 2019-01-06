Four straight into New Year

The boys are back on track after a little bump to start December.

The Carman Beavers rolled into the New Year on a four-game win streak with the latest coming over the Winkler Royals on December 28 when the Beavers won 10-4 to close out the 2018 portion of the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League Regular Season.

The League is led by the Portage Islanders who sit 10-3-1 through 14 games. Carman stumbled a little at the start of December but managed to get back on track with four straight wins to climb back into a tie for second place with a 9-4 record. The Warren Mercs also have 18 points but hold the advantage with a couple games in hand over the Beavers. Morden is fourth place at 8-5-1, Altona is in fifth at 5-7 and Notre Dame is 3-8-1 and in sixth. The Winkler Royals are in last at 2-13 and Winkler.

The Beavers are on the ice for their first match of 2019 Tuesday night when the Altona Maroons make the trip to Carman Dufferin Arena to take on the boys at 8 p.m. The Beavers are in Portage Sunday afternoon for a date with the Islanders.