Former Cougar Riley Ens awarded for strong month

Carman Collegiate graduate Riley Ens is having a strong year with the Canadian Mennonite University (CMU) Blazers and was just awarded the Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference Male Athlete of the Week for week 17, as well as the CMU’s Lionheart Sports Male Athlete of the Month for January!

Ens led the Blazers in their home-and-home series with the Providence Pilots this month. He put up a monster 29-13-6 stat line in the Blazers 98-91 win and followed that up with 19 points and 12 rebounds in their 80-74 win on Saturday to win the MCAC Athlete of the Week award.

Riley helped CMU to a 4-4 record during the month of January which included two crucial NIAC wins over the Trinity Lions and Providence Pilots. The wins helped establish the Blazers among the conference’s top four in the standings.

The second-year forward averaged just over 14 points per game during the month and has found ways to score for the Blazers from inside the paint and from the perimeter. A few of Ens’ highlights include a 23 point, 16 rebound night in the team’s home court win against the Trinity Lions earlier in the month.

The following weekend, the Carman Collegiate-grad dropped 20 more in an away loss to the defending NIAC Men’s Basketball Champions, Leech Lakers in Minnesota.

Ens then broke out with a career-high 29 points, 13 rebounds and 6 steals in their win in Otterburne over the Providence Pilots on January 25. He then got the call from his coach to be the one with the ball during the final seconds when the Blazers took out the Pilots 80-74. Ens finished the game with 19 points, 12 rebounds and a blocked shot.

Men’s Basketball is in their final weekend of home NIAC action of the 2018-19 season in the Loewen Athletic Centre this weekend when they host the 9-0 Sisseton Wahpeton College Mustangs on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon.

CMU Athletics is hosting the 2018 MCAC Basketball Championships February 8-9. Ens and his teammates enter the provincial college championships as the second team and will tip off on February 8 against the Providence Pilots in the Semifinal.