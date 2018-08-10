Familiar face leading Flyers next season

The Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) is pleased to announce a change to their hockey operations staff for the upcoming hockey season.

Long-serving General Manager and Head Coach, Ken Pearson, who served for the last seven seasons, is relinquishing his head coaching duties and will be allowing Steve Mullin to take over behind the bench. Pearson will continue to serve as General Manager. Previously, Mullin served as Assistant Coach.

“We are really excited about this transition in our organization,” says Flyers President Nathan Elias. “(Steve) Mullin is an excellent coach and will do a great job in continuing what we have built over the previous seasons.”

Pearson has accumulated a regular season record of 519-295-62-14 over 16 seasons in the MJHL. Mullin has been with the Flyers through all of the success over the last six years. This will be his first head coaching job in the MJHL.

“It is an honour to take on this new position,” says Mullin. “We have a great program here in Winkler and I look forward to continuing to build a winner on and off the ice.”

Mullin played two years in the MJHL with Winkler from 2000-02, appearing in two Turnbull Cup Championships with the Flyers. He went on to play four seasons at the University of Maine and then played one season in the ECHL with the Texas Wildcatters. Mullin’s head coaching experience includes a Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League Championship season with the Pembina Valley Hawks in 2010.

Assistant coaches are to be named at a later date.