Couple of Carman Cougars busy with athletics

A couple of Carman Collegiate Students were in the sports spotlight recently as Grade 12 student Jesse Murphy competed with Team Manitoba All-Stars at the 2019 Juvenile Broomball National Championship in Riviere-du-loop, QC, while Grade 8 student Beau Mac brought home a silver medal from the Manitoba Snowboard Provincial Championship.

Murphy was in Quebec from April 3-6 for the broomball tournament. It marked his second national appearance in a sport that is relatively new to him, as he has only been playing for three years. The team trains out of St. Claude from October to April and consists mainly of St. Claude players as it is a broomball hot spot for Manitoba, however, there are team members that travel from Killarney, Carman, Neepawa, and Notre Dame to play.

Competitive action throughout the season consists of exhibition games and tournaments throughout Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The 2019 National Championship consisted of a six-team tournament from across the nation. After round robin action, the Manitoba team lost in the first game of playoffs and were eliminated.

Mac had a busy winter on the hills with his snowboard and his hard worked paid off as he finished his season with some accolades. He has been enjoying the sport of snowboarding for seven years but this year marked his first season on the competitive circuit.

He entered the Manitoba Snowboard Provincial Championship at Assessippi Resort last month ranked first overall for 13-year-old boys in the province. The competition heated up at the event and Mac was able to finish with a silver medal.

Mac is a multi-sport athlete that competes in school volleyball, basketball and badminton in addition to his time on the slopes.