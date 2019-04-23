Cougars pick up MHSAA awards at Basketball MB Banquet

The 2019 Basketball Manitoba Awards Banquet took place Saturday, April 13, at Victoria Inn in Winnipeg and some Carman Cougars came away with hardware following the night.

The awards are determined by Manitoba coaches as each coach in the province gets a vote to determine the top MHSAA basketball players, all-star teams, and coach of the year awards.

Carman Collegiate grade twelve student Kevin Dunn was awarded the MHSAA AA Male Player of the Year. It is only the second time a Carman athlete has received the honor as Riley Ens received the award in 2017 to claim the first.

“It is truly a well-deserved award for Kevin,” said Cougars coach, Larisa Ens. “I know he’s the top AA basketball player this year so it’s nice to for him to be recognized with this honor by opposing coaches. It’s not just his 30 points a game that he contributes to his team that makes him notable, but his understanding of the game and ability to maximize game strategies sets the tone for the team on both offense and defense.”

Dunn’s skilled, relentless and fearless which makes him the kind of player everyone in the league hates to play against, but would love to have on their line-up.

Ens was also highlighted at the banquet as she took home a second MHSAA AA Boy’s Coach of the Year for Carman Collegiate.

It’s the second time for the honor as she was awarded it in 2017 as well. The 2019 JV team won gold and Varsity team won silver, and over the past six years coached Carman Collegiate’s boy’s basketball at the JV and Varsity levels to four gold, two silver, and three bronze MHSAA provincial medals

Grade twelve student Adam Bergen was also selected, along with Kevin Dunn, to compete in the MHSAA A-AAA Boy’s Graduating All-Star basketball game at St. Paul’s High School in Winnipeg on April 13 as well.

“It was a fun end of the season, and an honour for the pair as they get to team up with and complete against grade twelve students from across the province.”