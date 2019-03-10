Cougars' McLaren picks up Zone IV Award

The Zone IV Hockey League announced their league award winners and Carman Cougars defenseman Dylan McLaren was named the Lew Mueller Defenseman of the Year while the entire team took home the Charlie Maykut Fair Play Award.

McLaren finished the Zone IV season with 17 total points, six goals and 11 assists in just 15 games played. McLaren also played some games with the Pembina Valley Hawks this season.

The League Champion Morris Mavericks went undefeated at the MHSAA A/AA Provincial Championships, defeating Hamiota Huskies 4-1 to capture the provincial banner. The Mavericks also won the provincial championship in 2015.

A full list of award winners can be found below.