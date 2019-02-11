Cougar Kevin Dunn named MHSAA Rural Athlete of the Week

Grade 12 Carman Cougar Kevin Dunn was named Manitoba High school Athletic Association’s Rural High School Athlete of the Week for his strong play with the Cougars varsity basketball team.

What Dunn lacks in height, 5’9″, the point guard – and captain of the Cougars – makes up for with pure skill and sight on the court. He led the team to their third tournament championship in Treherne to start February and has received all-star honours at every tournament the Cougars have taken part in this season including tournaments at Steinbach Christian, The Carman Early Bird, and Treherne. He averages 30 points a game while running the floor and has been a big reason for the Cougars 13-0 season record thus far.

“Kevin’s relentless tenacity and understanding of the game make him a force to be reckoned with on the court,” said Cougars head coach, Larisa Ens. “He’s not only an offensive powerhouse but also a force on defence leading the team in steals and deflections.”

The grade 12 student maintains an 85% academic average, while also participating in cross country, volleyball, badminton, and Track and Field.