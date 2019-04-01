Carman's Simone Turner-Cummer leads Cougars to ACHA Championship

She was an unstoppable force through the tournament.

Carman hockey player Simone Turner-Cummer played hero with the lone goal for the Assiniboine Community College Cougars to capture the American Collegiate Hockey Association National Championship after defeating the powerhouse Minot State Beavers 1-0 in Sunday’s final.

Defender Turner-Cummer was a huge part of the team’s championship to say the least, as she managed to score at least a goal in every game over the tournament except for one, including both the game-tying and game-winning goals that helped ACC punch their ticket to the championship while also being named Tournament MVP at the end.

Turner-Cummer continued to lead her team Sunday in the National Championship game where she scored the lone goal of the first 20 minutes. The Carman product notched her sixth goal of the tournament. She also scored a goal Wednesday in the Cougars’ 8-0 victory over Mercyhurst University before she notched two more on Thursday against Northeastern University.

The former Cougar added another two markers against Lakehead University Saturday before being named the ACHA tournament MVP with the game-winner Sunday.

Turner-Cummer is taking Business Administration classes at Assiniboine Community College.