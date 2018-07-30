Carmania SC in fifth place

Carmania SC has found its way back to the win column.

The Carman men’s soccer team of the Manitoba Major Soccer League’s fifth division defeated last-place Red Devils United 3-2 at Buhler Park in Winnipeg on July 18.

Carmania’s goals came from Dean Borst, Jesse Borst, and captain Trevor Phillips.

The win leaves the team in fifth place, seven points clear of Stonewall United and Rangers FC who are on the outside of the playoff bracket looking in.

With less than half of the regular season to go, the team is in good shape to make the postseason. However, if the season ended today, they’d draw North Winnipeg United in the first round. Their last match-up saw the Winnipeg side beat Carmania 5-0.

Carmania played against the Portage Cobras on July 28, but the results were not available online as of posting.

