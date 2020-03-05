Carman teams capture Zone banners

March 5, 2020

Front (l to r): Levi Phillips, Nic Carnelley, Gavin McCallum, Scott Atkins. Back (l to r): Larisa Ens, Nate Ens, Anthony Bueckert, Will McArthur, Caden Thiessen, Ollie Lotscher, Jack Phillips Missing: Tyler Park, Carter Barylski

The Carman Collegiate Varsity Boys and Girls basketball teams both clinched their Zone 4 banners Tuesday, February 25, in their home gym.

The boys managed to overcome the Roseau Valley Raiders 81-45 to capture the Zone 4 AA title The lady Cougars persevered to take down the Westpark Royals 59-38 to bring the Zone 4 AA banner back to Carman.

Front (l to r): Regan Durand, Hannah Benner, Kendra Doell, Pearl Zamora, Chantel Girouard, Kaedyn Reimer. Back (l to r): Randie Doell, Sydney Last, James Ballantyne, Marina Gross, Erika Penner, Riley Takvam, Verna Clemis, Cadence Wilde, Lexie Nelson

With the victory, the varsity boys successfully captured their 11th consecutive banner win for the school.

Both teams will be heading to the Provincial Qualifier Play-off on Saturday, March 7, in order to qualify for the MHSAA Provincials that will be held March 19-21.

DCS takes banner

Dufferin Christion School’s varsity boys basketball team is Zone 4 A champs after taking down Rosenort 71-61 on the road Wednesday last week.

Back Row: Left to Right: Coach Nathan Kok, Kameron Toews, Noah Vanderveen, Logan Termeer, Nate Voogt, Devon Vanderwoude, Jamin Vanderzwaag, Coach Nathan Beichter. Front Row: Left to Right – Xenon Veldman, Carter Veenendaal, Zane Van Assen, Quinn VanDasselaar.

The boys now play in the provincial qualifiers Saturday in Sprague, Man. With a win, the boys would enter the provincial championship tournament.

