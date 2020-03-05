Carman teams capture Zone banners

The Carman Collegiate Varsity Boys and Girls basketball teams both clinched their Zone 4 banners Tuesday, February 25, in their home gym.

The boys managed to overcome the Roseau Valley Raiders 81-45 to capture the Zone 4 AA title The lady Cougars persevered to take down the Westpark Royals 59-38 to bring the Zone 4 AA banner back to Carman.

With the victory, the varsity boys successfully captured their 11th consecutive banner win for the school.

Both teams will be heading to the Provincial Qualifier Play-off on Saturday, March 7, in order to qualify for the MHSAA Provincials that will be held March 19-21.

DCS takes banner

Dufferin Christion School’s varsity boys basketball team is Zone 4 A champs after taking down Rosenort 71-61 on the road Wednesday last week.

The boys now play in the provincial qualifiers Saturday in Sprague, Man. With a win, the boys would enter the provincial championship tournament.