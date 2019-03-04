Carman sweeps Zone 4, JV girls hosting provincials

For the second time, the Carman Cougars high school basketball teams have completed the sweep as both the boys and girls junior varsity and varsity teams managed to bring home their respective Zone 4 banners, and three of the teams — varsity and junior varsity boys, and the jv girls — are off to their provincial championships.

The junior varsity girls defeated competed in an inter-zone game versus Immanuel Christian School from Winnipeg and won 36-31 to officially book their trip to the provincial championships as hosts and Zone 4 Champions. The McDonald’s 2019 MHSAA A/AA Girls JV Basketball Provincial Championship are March 7-9 at Carman Collegiate as the JV girls welcome teams from around the province to declare Manitoba’s best.

Games will be played starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and the championship final is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. There will be Opening Ceremonies and a skill competition at the event held at Carman Collegiate which goes from 2-3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the opening ceremonies are that evening.

The three Carman Cougars teams will also be joined by the Dufferin Christian School Stingers varsity boys basketball team who are taking part in the Provincial ‘A’ boys varsity basketball championships scheduled for Mar 14-16 at St. Paul’s Collegiate in Elie.

Below is a full list of the teams and where they are heading.

Boys varsity Cougars at Provincial ‘AA’ boys varsity basketball championships March 14-16 at Immanuel Christian School in Winnipeg.

Girls junior varsity Cougars hosting McDonalds Provincial A/AA JV girls basketball championships March 7-9 at Carman Collegiate.

Boys junior varsity Cougars at the McDonalds Provincial A/AA JV boys basketball championships March 7-9 at Ross L. Gray School in Sprague, Man.

Boys varsity Stingers at the Provincial ‘A’ boy’s varsity basketball championships Mar. 14-16 at St. Paul’s Collegiate.