Carman Skating Club presents Greece

After a winter of training, the Carman Skating Club is proud to present the movie Greece at the group’s yearly carnival set for March 1 at the Carman Skating Club.

“They skaters are working all year toward this show,” said skating coach, Jody James. “We have basic skaters all the way up to competitive skaters. This is the first year we’re actually doing a full production with Greece. We usually just do individual routines and but we’re taking a shot with the full cast and going for the big show.”

The Carman Skating Club is large with 66 members taking part in the show. The show is set for Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with an extra show from a local pair of couples skate performance. The show is a culmination of all the hard work the young athletes have put into their abilities and James wants people to come and support their hard work.

“It’s important for them to be encouraged by family and friends,” James said. “We also want people to come and support us so we can keep our fees at a reasonable rate because ice fees are not cheap,” she adds. “All sports are expensive and we need extra ice for people that are competing a little more through the season.”

The group also has members testing throughout the season and along with practices, the Carman Skating Club never seems to have enough ice time for their needs.

There will be a silver collection to help out the Carman Skating Club at the Carnival.