Carman Minor Ball planning for the future

Carman Minor Baseball has big plans for their diamonds.

The organization that promotes and organizes local baseball and softball is planning to replace four existing diamonds and add four more.

“We want Carman back on the map as the hub for rural baseball and softball in southern Manitoba,” said Erin Lemky of Carman Minor Baseball. Lemky and Derek MacLean are taking the lead on the project.

“With these improvements, Carman should be able to host league tournaments and provincials.”

Lemky said the current budget estimates the project to cost around $1.04 million. CMB anticipates a portion of the costs will be covered by the local recreation budget, although neither the Town of Carman nor the RM of Dufferin has formally committed funds to the completion of project beyond the $10,000 each municipality granted earlier this year for the planning stage.

The group is planning to raise the rest of the money through sponsorship and donation, as well as provincial and federal grants, and various fundraisers.

“We will be able to have other Manitoba communities come to our town and (bring money to) our community on a yearly basis,” said Lemky.

Beyond economic impact, there are significant factors that Lemky says weigh into the priorities of the project.

“The current diamond situation offers no player safety with dugouts,” she said. “We feel this project will promote health and wellness first in our community.”

Carman Minor Baseball will have more details on how the community can help with the project at a later time.