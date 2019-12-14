Carman Kinettes donate to Last Mile Athletics Club

The newly formed Last Mile Athletics Club (LMAC) received support from the local Carman Kinettes.

This fall, Kinettes member Mayghan McEachern presented the local run club with a generous donation. The club also joined forces with the Homestead Co-op to sell gift cards and fundraise further for a timing system and team equipment in October. The local support was tremendous, and the club raised almost $1,300 in this joint effort.

LMAC was also able to access the Regional Sports Development grant for the purchase of a new timing system. The timing system is officially purchased and now in use and any additional funds will be put towards training equipment. The LMAC would like to extend their appreciation and thanks to those involved in this fundraiser.

The LMAC is a local run club for 12 to 17-year-olds that runs Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. inside Carman Collegiate. They also have other running practice events and competitions. The seasons include winter indoor track, spring and summer outdoor track and the fall cross country season.

Although all runners are committed, they all run at their own level locally, provincially and nationally with the support of their coach, Lyle Myers. For more information about membership contact: lastmileathletics@gmail.com