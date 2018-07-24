Carman hosts best senior golfers in the province

A bunch of seniors teeing it up on weekday mornings sounds like an average day at the golf course.

This week, however, it’s the best senior players in the province walking (or riding) the fairways at the Carman Golf and Curling Club.

After rejoining as a member of Golf Manitoba, the local club is playing host to the 2018 Men’s and Women’s Senior Championship from Monday, July 23 to Wednesday, July 25.

Dean North, Carman’s General Manager and Head Golf Professional, said the club was excited to showcase their exceptional course and facilities to some of the best golfers in the province.

“I am personally excited to see our local athletes competing on the provincial stage,” he said.

Local golfers Bruce North and Wayne Giesbrecht were amongst the competitors in the event and were anticipated to be among the front-runners in the tournament.

At press time, the players were through one day of play, and scores were not as low as most of the field expected.

“The golf course did not play easy,” said Mike Berney after his Monday round. “If you look at the scoreboard… the scores are quite high.”

The course is under 6000 yards, which is short compared to most clubs in Manitoba. However, that doesn’t make it easy.

Berney won this year’s Golf Manitoba Senior Men’s Match Play Championship. He shot 82, while playing alongside Carman member Bruce North.

North showed the value of home course advantage, rolling five birdies and shooting a sparkling 3-under par 68.

“He plays the golf course different than anyone else here,” said Berney of North. “Guys will play a little draw around a dogleg, and he’ll take it up over the corner.

“He hits the ball very solid. He hits it long, and he’s got a really good direction of where the ball is going.”

Berney was complimentary of the condition of the golf course.

“It’s in phenomenal shape. The greens, you’re not going to find better ones.”

