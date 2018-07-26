Carman golf pro wins sixth title

Three-foot putts are easy when you don’t have to make them.

Dean North rolled his in on 18 at the Rossmere Country Club in Winnipeg to cap off the PGA Manitoba Championship on July 24.

The head golf professional at the Carman Golf and Curling Club, who won in 2005 and strung four-straight titles from 2009-12 has his sixth win at the event.

Playing with day one leader Derrik Goodwin, North started the final day one shot back. No one else was within two of the lead.

“It’s a match play type of situation,” said North. “In that situation, I try to play my game and manage my game as well as you can.”

Rossmere staff says the strong wind Tuesday was blowing in the direction that made the course play the toughest.

“You know you’re going to have to be sharp with your short game and your putting, and par is a good score,” said North.

North held a one shot lead heading to 18. He and Goodwin missed the green, and had a chip-off.

“He chipped it on to 15 feet, I chipped mine to three feet,” said North. “If he made it, I had to make mine.”

“But he missed. So I knew if I can just lag a three-footer I’ve got this tournament won,” he said with a grin.

Three-footers you need to make can be tricky. Three-footers you don’t have to make, no problem. North rolled it in softly and collected his trophy with a two-shot win. He went 69-72 to finish just one-over on the tough par-70 track.

“It was a first-class event,” he said. “Rossmere is a wonderful place to play. The PGA did a great job running it.”

The win sends North down south in December. He will represent Manitoba at the PGA Head Professional Championship of Canada. The tournament runs December 3-6 at the Wigwam Golf Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

“It’s sort of a vacation-slash-golf tournament, which is wonderful for us.”