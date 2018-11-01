Carman Collegiate runner Ethan Clark name Athlete of the Week

The Manitoba High School Athletic Association’s rural Athlete of the Week is Carman Collegiate Cougars’ cross-country runner Ethan Clark.

This 6-foot-2 runner placed first overall in the varsity boys MHSAA Cross-Country Provincial Championship while also leading his team to a Provincial Championship banner. His dedication to running is remarkable as this is his fourth consecutive year that he has anchored the team to a Provincial Cross-Country Championship victory.

Ethan competes in Track and Field and Badminton while maintaining an 89 per cent average in grade 12.