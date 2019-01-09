Cardinals open meeting Monday

The Carman Cardinals senior men’s baseball team is having an organizational meeting in hopes of creating a board of directors Monday, January 14, at 7 p.m. at the Carman Golf and Curling Club.

“The purpose of the meeting is to form an executive and get some volunteers in, and to discuss details on what is needed to be done on the diamond, getting a coaching staff and getting organized for the upcoming year,” said acting General Manager, Jack Pethybridge. “In the next couple months well be working on the schedule soon too so it’s a busy time of year coming up.”

The meeting is open to the general public, anyone who wants a spot on the board or a chance to play on the team can attend. The current Carman Cardinals roster will also be in attendance.

Get in touch with Pethybridge at jpethybridge@gmail.com for more information.