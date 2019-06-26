Cardinals heating up in the home stretch

The Carman Cardinals seemed to be heating up at the right time in the Border Baseball League as the team had won four straight including a big 19-4 victory over first place Pilot Mound before falling to the Winkler Whips Tuesday night in Border League action.

“The guys are playing a lot better and are pitching has really improved,” said Jack Pethybridge, Cardinals General Manager. “The guys have been hitting well and are playing good fundamental baseball. The big win was taking out Pilot Mound who was undefeated up to that point, and that really gave a boost to the guys going into the weekend.”

Cardinals’ pitcher Kevin Dunn picked up the win against both the Pilots and Lakers on the weekend. He gave up two runs on five hits through five innings pitched against Pilot Mound and just one run scored on four hits against Killarney. Carman exploded for 17 runs after three innings Friday night before scoring seven to get on the board in the first Sunday against the Lakers.

The Cardinals sat in fifth place with a 6-5 record before taking on Winkler Tuesday night, after that, the Cardinals are down to just four games remaining, all of which are in Carman. The Whips took out the Cardinals 6-2 to solidify their hold on third place. Carman dropped down to sixth with the loss.

“We play great at home,” said Pethybridge. “Our fan support has been really good so far and it grows every game. The more you win the more fans show up too, so with the heater we’re on, we’d like to see even more fans come out.”

The Cardinals play in style bringing the ballpark to life with the team’s new scoreboard and food truck available for all in attendance.

“It gives it that feel to getting out to the diamond,” he added. “We redid the batters boxes and the mound too, so with all that and an announcer it really helps draw the fans out.”

The Pilot Mound Pilots sit in first place at 8-1. Morden sits in second place at 7-3, 1.5 games back of Pilot Mound. Winkler is in third at 6-3, 2 games back of the Pilots, and Cartwright in the fourth with a 4-3 record and the least amount of games played.

The Cardinals and Whips took to the mound late Thursday night and the game ended before Valley Leader press time.

The Cardinals next three games are set for Friday nights. Cartwright is in town June 28, Morden visits July 5 and Altona and the Cardinals go July 12. Carman and Clearwater have a make-up game to be played as well.