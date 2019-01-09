Both Hawks teams stumble in 2019 opening weekend

The Pembina Valley Hawks didn’t get the start to 2019 they were hoping for as both the boys and girls went 0-1-1 in their opening games of the New Year.

The Hawks managed to snag a point in the Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League when the girls went the distance with the Yellowhead Chiefs and lost 4-3 in a shootout Friday night before falling 3-0 to Winnipeg Sunday.

Hawks Maiya Aschberg, Abbi Conrad and Breanna Millions all found the back of the net during regulation against the Chiefs. A short overtime period solved nothing and the teams separated for a shootout. Eight shooters later for both clubs and the final goal, and extra point, went to Yellowhead. Kadynce Romijn was in net for the Hawks against Yellowhead.

The Hawks’ next two away games are both on the road. The girls visit the Interlake Lightning Friday night before a rematch with the Winnipeg Avros Sunday in Winnipeg.

Pembina Valley also saw some shootout action in the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League as the boys fell 3-2 to Brandon in a shootout Friday night before losing 5-1 to Southwest Saturday in Souris.

Roux Bazin opened the scoring at 9:09 for the Hawks against the Wheat Kings while Riley Goertzen notched the team’s second goal in the middle frame. After a scoreless third and fourth period, Tyson Allison scored in the shootout to extend it as the third shooter. The coach cycled back to Allison in the fifth round and he again managed to extend the shootout. Allison had a chance to play hero again in the seventh round but was stopped and the Wheat Kings came away with the two points.

Saturday’s match was close until the third period when the Cougars ran away with it. The Hawks trailed 2-1 at the end of the second period before a tough final frame.

Currently, the Hawks sit in seventh place, six points back of southwest after the loss. The Winnipeg Wild sit in first with a 25-4-1 record, the Thrashers are second at 22-6-4, and Brandon is third place at 23-8.

The boys are back on the ice this weekend when the Hawks make the trip to Brandon to take on the Wheat Kings again. Pembina Valley is also in Dauphin on Sunday when the boys take on Parkland.