Beavers win with 4-goal comeback over Hawks

The Carman Beavers managed a five-goal comeback to beat the Notre Dame Hawks 6-4 Thursday night on home ice to hop back into first place in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League one point ahead of the Portage Islanders, who the Beavers face next week.

Jack Lotscher opened the scoring for the Beavers before the Hawks scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead into the second period. Colin Fay, Sam Jean-Paul, Ryan Sokoloski and Richard Lesage each scored for Notre Dame in the first.

From that point, the Beavers were the only club to find the scoresheet. Brock Vanderveen and Mark Owen both scored in the second period to get Carman within one of the Hawks. Fraser Mirrlees tied the game 4-4 four minutes into the final frame before Owen notched his second of the night on the power play to put the Beavers up 5-4. Beavers’ Darren Bestland scored an empty-net goal to seal the victory for Carman.

The Beavers are off this weekend with their next game happening Thursday night when the Portage Islanders make the trip to Carman. The Islanders face-off against the Warren Mercs Saturday at 8 p.m. while the Notre Dame Hawks and Morden Redskins don’t see the ice until Thursday as well.