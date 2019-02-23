Beavers ready for Morden; Islanders fall to Mercs in Game 1

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League’s semifinal playoff matchups are underway as the Warren Mercs are out front 1-0 in their best-of-seven series with the Portage Islanders after taking Game 1 Friday night while the Beavers should be well rested for the start of their series with the Morden Redskins tonight in Carman at 7:30 p.m.

The Beavers haven’t been on the ice since a February 6 loss to the Notre Dame Hawks. The boys have been on the ice a few times but will have to get back into the motion quick as the Redskins are in full swing after taking out Altona in five games.

The SEMHL’s top four regular-season scorers are involved in this series, Beavers Mark Owen and Jake Dudar with 49 points each with Mordens Mike Rey and Tyler Grove, who have 59 and 44 points respectively. This series is expected to be a close one with a chess-match style of play relying on last changes and home-ice advantage.

Steve Christie will be relied on for the Beavers as two of the league’s best scorers will be coming down on him for a possible seven games.

Saturday’s game gets going at 7:30 p.m. The full dates of the series are below.

Game 2 – Feb 26, 2019 – Carman at Morden, 8 p.m.

Game 3 – Feb 28, 2019 – Morden at Carman, 8 p.m.

Game 4 – Mar 02, 2019 – Carman at Morden, 8 p.m.

Game 5 – Mar 05, 2019 –Morden at Carman, 8 p.m. (If necessary)

Game 6 – Mar 07, 2019 – Carman at Morden, 8 p.m. (If necessary)

Game 7 – Mar 09, 2019 – Morden at Carman, 8 p.m. (If necessary)

Warren vs Portage

The Mercs and Islanders finished the SEMHL regular season with identical records and should be a great playoff series after the Mercs took Game 1 in Warren Friday night.

Game 2 goes Sunday night at 7 p.m. in Portage la Prairie. The Mercs lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

The rest of the series dates can be found below.

Game 3 – Feb 28, 2019 – Portage at Warren, 8 p.m.

Game 4 – Mar 02, 2019 – Warren at Portage, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Mar 05, 2019 – Portage at Warren, 8 p.m.

Game 6 – Mar 07, 2019 – Warren at Portage, 8 p.m.

Game 7 – Mar 09, 2019 – Portage at Warren, 8 p.m.