Beavers open season with a victory

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League 2019-20 regular seasons kicked off with a thriller as the Carman Beavers needed overtime to take down the Warren Mercs 3-2 Saturday night to open the year with a win.

Most of the scoring came in the first period as both teams found the back of the net twice to make it 2-2 heading into the second period. Fraser Mirrlees scored the Beavers’ first goal of the year 3:17 into the game. It was an unassisted marker. Warren fired back with a couple of quick goals with 3 to play in the frame. Braydon MacDonald scored first for the Mercs to tie the game at 1 before Kyle Lundale put Warren out front 33 seconds later. Beavers captain Aaron Lewadniuk tied the game up at 2 with 6 seconds left on the clock with Mark Owen and James Van de Velde picking up the assists on the play.

Despite a couple of powerplays for each club through the next 40-minutes, neither team could solve the others netminder. Beavers’ goalie Steve Christie won the game with 34 saves and two goals against, Hayden Dola made 33 saves with three goals against in the loss.

Carman was fortunate to start the overtime period on the powerplay as Riley Vautour took an interference penalty at 19:18 of the third. The Beavers wasted no time finishing the game with the extra attacker as Mark Owen scored the game-winner 23 seconds in. Jake Dudar picked up his first point of the year with an assist on the overtime goal, Lewadniuk also picked up an assist on the Owen goal.

There was one other game played over the weekend. The Notre Dame Hawks dropped the Winkler Royals 8-3 Sunday night. The Hawks had 6-0 lead in the second period and never looked back. The Royals scored two in the final period.

There are two games on the SEMHL schedule this weekend and one is the Carman Beavers’ first home match of the year. The Beavers welcome the Notre Dame Hawks to Carman Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The game will determine an early front-runner in the standings.

The other game that night features the Morden Redskins and Altona Maroons. That game goes in Altona at 8 p.m.