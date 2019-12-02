Beavers hold on to top spot, undefeated in regulation

The Carman Beavers continue to hold onto the top spot in the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League after dropping the Morden Redskins 6-3 on the road last week to remain undefeated in regulation this season.

An explosive first period helped Carman jump out to a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Braeden Beernaets bust in a minute into the game to light the lamp at 1:19. Dale Butland and Geoff Maloney notched the two assists on the play. The next two goals came from Beavers’ import Jake Dudar. His first marker came at 10:21 before netting his second with just 26 seconds left in the period.

The second period started off with Dudar completing the natural hat trick when he scored his third of the night 3 minutes into the middle frame. The Redskins got on the board a few minutes later when Mike Rey found the back of the net on the power play. The Redskins had a few power plays through 40 minutes but were unable to convert on more than one opportunity.

Both teams came out fired up in the third and were awarded a couple of goals through the final 20. Mark Owen gave Carman a 5-1 lead five minutes in before Steven Mullin scored to make it 5-2. Morden’s Jared Leiding scored at 11:33 to get the Redskins within 2 but Carman Captain Aaron Lewadniuk added one more for the Beavers to lock in the victory at 6-3.

The Beavers record Monday night was 5-0-1, good enough for first place in the league with 11 points. Carman is currently tied with the Warren Mercs at 11 points but have a game in hand, pushing the Beavers into first place. Altona is 5-1 this season and in third place. Portage and Notre Dame sit tied in fourth place at 3-3-1.

There is one game tonight in the SEMHL. The Altona Maroons welcome the Notre Dame Hawks to town at 8 p.m. Carman and Morden are back in action Saturday night when the Redskins make the trip to Carman for a 7:30 p.m. battle. Winkler visits Warren at 8 p.m. as well.

There is just one game on Sunday. The Islanders welcome the Notre Dame Hawks to Portage Sunday.