Beavers extend playoff life with Game 4 win

The Carman Beavers found their form Saturday night as the boys dominated their way to an 8-1 victory over the Morden Redskins in Game 4 of the best-of-7 South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League playoff series to extend their hopes of returning to the SEMHL championship final.

The Beavers lost the first three games of the series to find themselves with backs against the wall in Game 4 and the team came to win, scoring two goals in the first six minutes to get out front early. Carman held a 6-1 lead after 40 minutes and it looked like the series would be heading back to Carman with 20 minutes to go.

Mark Owen finished the game with 4 goals, two of which came in the third period to make it 8-1, one of which was a shorthanded marker. With the victory all but locked up, things started to get a little chippy in the final three minutes and a few players were awarded fighting majors and 10-minutes game misconducts.

Goaltender Steve Christie finally showed why he was named the SEMHL’s top goaltender for the 2018-19 regular season. He made 43 saves to opponent Reed Peters’ 33.

The Beavers will have to win another three games in a row if they hope to see the SEMHL championship final to defend their 2017-18 championship. The series is back in Carman Tuesday night with puck drop set for 8 p.m.

The other series between the Portage Islanders and Warren Mercs ended Saturday night as the Mercs swept the Islanders in four-straight games to advance to the final.