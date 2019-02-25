Beavers drop Game 1

Sometimes a little time off isn’t exactly the best thing heading into the playoffs.

The Carman Beavers lost 8-5 to the Morden Redskins in the opening game of their best-of-seven South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League playoff series after finishing first place and earning nearly two weeks off thanks to a bye.

The Beavers took an early lead on the power play in the first period and held a 2-1 lead heading into the second period. The second period was the difference maker as Carman was held off the scoresheet and the Redskins took a 4-2 lead into the final frame.

The final 20 minutes were exciting with seven goals scored between the two teams. The Beavers got as close as down a goal at 6-5 before the Redskins popped in a couple insurance markers including an empty-net goal with 1:37 left on the clock.

The Beavers and Redskins are back on the ice in Morden Tuesday night for Game 2. That game gets going at 8 p.m.

Game 3 is set for Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Carman. Game 4 is Saturday in Morden. Game 5, if necessary, is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, in Carman.